Club Notes

Clarion Garden Club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met last week at Evermoore's in New Bethlehem.
President Darlene Hartle called the meeting to order. The regular meeting was held following lunch.
The Music on the Square event in Oil City featuring Max Schang's Trio of Blues is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Town Square.
CLARION - The admissions teams from Clarion, Edinboro and California universities will embark today on a three-day trip, beginning today, to spend one day on each campus.
Cranberry Class of 1956
Achievements
Oil City School Board members heard an update Monday from Superintendent Lynda Weller about the district's COVID policy going into the upcoming school year.
PARKER - A Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission marker that notes the Parker's Landing Petroglyphs are under waters of the Allegheny River for much of the year was unveiled Saturday.
Tea Party to meet
Due to flood damage, Route 428 in Venango County remains closed to through traffic from its intersection with Route 417 in Oakland Township to its intersection with Route 27 in Plum Township.
Striking oil gave the Oil Region its prosperity and claim to fame, but those same tanks left destruction in their wake during what has come to be remembered as the Great Fire and Flood of June 5, 1892.
July 20, 1999
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has a new executive director.
July 19, 1999
An Oil City 150 alumni night event is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday at Double Play sports bar in Oil City.
Roger and Rhonda McCall of Carlton will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Donald R. and Dorothy A. McCall of Sligo, will mark their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Frank and Sally Barger of Parker will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
If you're planning to enjoy the water amenities in the Oil Region this week after the rain that fell over the weekend kept you inside, the best advice is "just don't", says Greg Kaiser, of Frenchcreek Kayaks in Utica.
July 17, 1999
Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police, which includes Franklin state police, has joined state police from five other states in focusing on violations of the Move Over Law starting Sunday and continuing until July 24.
Beaver Township School
Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 12, with 11 members weighing in.
A pork chop dinner that was originally planned as part of the Oil Heritage Festival has been canceled.
The Catholic bishops of Pennsylvania have issued a joint statement indicating that the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, which went into effect in March 2020 - just as the pandemic significantly impacted all facets of life in the United States - will soon be lifted.
A book sale hosted by Friends of the Oil City Library will be held at the library during the Oil Heritage Festival.
The 25th annual Swing for Susies Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course near Cooperstown.
July 16, 1999
Cook Forest events
Oil City's annual Oil Heritage Festival, which is set for July 22-25, is chock full of activities.
Today
A special informational meeting about Center Cemetery will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Center United Methodist Church in Polk.
The Salvation Army's Oil City Dental Center is temporarily without a dentist on staff and has put a pause on services for new patients.
July 15, 1999
Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City will give away free sack lunches on Saturday, July 24, during the Oil Heritage Festival parade.
Oil City Class of 1958
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC) is seeking insight from Clarion County residents on what it's like to live in the county.
Oil City TOPS - Twelve TOPS and four KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
6 family yard and flea market sale July 22nd 4-8pm. July …
Franklin - Garage Sale - July 22-24, Thurs 8-4, Fri 8-4, …
Franklin - Thurs - Sunday July 22nd - 25th 8am-5pm at 150…
The County of Venango is currently accepting applications…
The Titusville Area School District, EOE, has the followi…
Mercer Road Farm Now Open. 1146 Mercer Rd. Fkln. You pick…
-Petersheim’s- Dark & Light Sweet Cherries, early pea…
Carrol Hart Cooperstown PA Memorial Service 7/23/21 1:00 …