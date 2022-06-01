Oil City TOPS

Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Clarion County observances
Community News

Clarion County observances

About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…

25th regatta roars in
Community News

25th regatta roars in

More than 100 racers, with family and crew, came from various states and Canada for the 25th Two Mile Run Regatta, sponsored by the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association.

Community News

Vendor applications are being accepted for OC farmers market

  • From staff reports

The Oil City farmers market is set to open its 2022 season in mid-June. The open-air curb market will operate 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 16, and continuing through Sept. 30 on lower Central Avenue near Christ Episcopal Church and the Oil City Library.

Community News

New B&B sets open house

  • From staff reports

A new bed and breakfast enterprise has opened in Farmington Township and owners are holding an open house today and Sunday.

Events Hub
Community News

Events Hub

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Community News

Applicants still sought for Franklin council seat

  • From staff reports

Early this month, it was announced at the Franklin City Council meeting that council member Fred Mays had tendered his resignation and that council will accept letters until the end of the month from anyone who is interested in filling the seat.

About People
Community News

About People

SELECTED — Matthew Lerch has been named to a second term on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council. Lerch is executive vice president of wealth management at Janney’s Clarion office. He has been a financial adviser since 1990. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration fr…

Military
Community News

Military

Pfc. Hunter Craddock of Clarion graduated May 19 from the U.S. Army A701st BCT/OSUT — Military Police School. The ceremony was held at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.