Club Notes

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
- From staff reports
GRADUATE - Melanie Anderson, Melissa Dolecki, Julie Lander, Susan McMullan, Tom Spence and Tammy Witherup completed the 40-hour Penn State Extension Master Gardener educational program and graduated on March 4. After completing internships, they will join other Master Gardener volunteers to …
- From staff reports
High school musical
- From staff reports
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Staff writer
KNOX - Keystone School Board restructured the district's administration this week and appointed elementary school principal Mike McCormick as interim/acting superintendent.
- From staff reports
An Oil City pharmacy is accepting appointments for people who want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- From staff reports
April 23, 1999
- From staff reports
A new shoe store has opened in Cranberry, and two other businesses have moved to new locations in Seneca.
- From staff reports
An announcement has been made of the engagement of Serena Smerkar of Oil City and Nathan Hosier of Titusville.
- From staff reports
Cassidy Burris graduated from Cranberry High School and is engaged to John Beach II.
- From staff reports
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,917 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,929 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,076 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One o…
- From staff reports
Belles Lettres - Deb Barber, president of the Belles Lettres Club, told members that she hopes activities at the clubhouse can resume in September if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
- From staff reports
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
Construction work on the Elmo Bridge along Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, will begin Monday, May 3.
- From staff reports
The Franklin General Authority has received nearly $1 million in state grant money as part of a massive investment in water infrastructure projects announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
- From staff reports
More than $1.5 million in state funding will help fund a water line replacement project in Knox Borough.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the purchase of a property in Marienville for use by the county's transportation department.
- From staff reports
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
Robert and Marion Suplee of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
- From staff reports
The Drug and Alcohol Commission of Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties will hold a community Narcan drive-through distribution from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Clarion Mall.
- From staff reports
The following students at St. Stephen School in Oil City were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
James and Debra Williams of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
April 22, 1999
- From staff reports
The following students at West Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
Mastriano to speak at Republican dinner
- From staff reports
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Jeannette Lea Ross Huber of Rouseville. The article was submitted by her family.
- From staff reports
Schubert Club - The Schubert Literary and Musical Club held its annual Spring Program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse at 7 p.m. on Monday.
- From staff reports
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,480 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 2,175 tests at the hospital and 11,305 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 852 tests were positive for the virus.
- From staff reports
April 21, 1999
- From staff reports
The following students at East Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
