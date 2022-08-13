Clarion Garden Club

Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s in New Bethlehem on Tuesday.

Community News

About People

APPOINTED — Jessica Rudegeair was appointed the new chair of the Oil Region Library Association board of directors at the association’s annual meeting last month. Sarah Margherio, Deb Rosen and Anne Bakker were reappointed to their officer positions on the board. Margherio is vice chair, Ros…

SCHOLARSHIPS — Mia Gourley, a 2022 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and Darcie Maul, a 2022 graduate of West Forest High School, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the Clarion Hospital Foundation to pursue their education through the nursing program at Penn West Clarion (form…