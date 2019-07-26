CLARION TOPS The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 15, with nine members weighing in and on July 22, with 12 members weighing in.
Bread was the forbidden food for the July 15 meeting and pizza was the forbidden food for the July 22 meeting.
Deb Beasley was the best loser for the week of July 15.
Nancy Smith was the best loser for the week of July 22.
Deb Beasley was the calorie chart drawing winner for the July 15 meeting and Shirley Stewart was the winner for the July 22 meeting.
In the July 15 meeting, the group was challenged to remember the answer is not in the refrigerator. In the July 22 meeting, the group was challenged to not reward with food - you are not a dog.
The money raffle winner for July 15 meeting was Whoopie Snyder and Nancy Smith was the winner for the July 22 meeting.
The marble game winner for July 15 meeting was Whoopie Snyder.