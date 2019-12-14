Zonta - Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club met Dec. 10 at the Venango Museum in Oil City for their Christmas celebration.
Club members enjoyed listening to Dennis Geib playing a variety of Christmas music on the piano.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Zonta - Members of the Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club met Dec. 10 at the Venango Museum in Oil City for their Christmas celebration.
Club members enjoyed listening to Dennis Geib playing a variety of Christmas music on the piano.