Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.
Tags
- From staff reports
-
082821MohawkLoopRamble in HOLDPICS -> Good Times
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT has announced that the Exit 60 eastbound Shippenville ramp on Interstate 80 will be closed from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, introduced a bill to reauthorize the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 for five years at $50 million per year.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
More than 11,000 data breaches, causing exposure of more than 1.6 billion personal records over a span of about 15 years, is at the core of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud uptick, according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
- From staff reports
-
Today
- From staff reports
-
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.
- From staff reports
-
Applications are being accepted for another round of the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant program's funding for 2019-22.
- From staff reports
-
The United Way of the Titusville Region and the Titusville High School Student United Way/Interact will host the annual Stuff the Bus event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in Scheide Park.
- From staff reports
-
TITUSVILLE - The United Way of Titusville's 2021 campaign kickoff will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at the YWCA Lawn, 212 N. Franklin St.
- From staff reports
-
July 30, 1999
- From staff reports
-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is conducting a recreation site analysis (RSA) of the developed recreation sites in the Allegheny National Forest.
- From staff reports
-
Here is a list of all the Oil Heritage Festival queens since the first festival back in 1979:
- From staff reports
-
WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion. She was most recently the personal care home administrator at …
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH - UPMC on Wednesday announced that its board of directors has unanimously selected Leslie C. Davis to succeed Jeffrey A. Romoff as president and chief executive officer, effective Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
July 29, 1999
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion County law enforcement agencies have become suspicious that pills appearing to be legitimate prescription medication are actually fentanyl.
- From staff reports
-
Blood drive
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - Officials in Gov. Tom Wolf's administration say the prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania is high right now, and they are pointing out the numerous diseases ticks can carry while reminding residents of ways to protect themselves.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Tripadvisor has recognized Clarion River Brewing Co. as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner for food quality and service.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission on Wednesday delivered its final $450 million payment to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
- From staff reports
-
Five 2021 high school graduates from Venango County have received $500 scholarships from the faith-based Together We Can coalition for essays they wrote.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
NEW BETHLEHEM - It was a special day on Wednesday for some special people at the Clarion County Fair.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - There will be fewer first-year students on the Clarion University campus this year - about 29% fewer.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango County Historical Society will hold a local history sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at 307 S. Park St., Franklin.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
Clarion County commissioners took steps Tuesday to fix a flood-damaged bridge, remodel three county buildings and improve a county road.
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's June seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, for the most part, was down from May, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
- From staff reports
-
Gary and Mary Parson of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
CLARION - A portion of Clarion University's "office consolidation project" could soon be realized.
- From staff reports
-
Polk resident Tami Walbourn Sari completed the Tahoe Rim Trail Run, a 104-mile race in Nevada that spanned two days earlier this month.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
July 28, 1999
- From staff reports
-
"Day Off" by D.P. Warner won the Best in Show award at this year's Oil Heritage Festival Art Show.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT, the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce and other safety partners held a children's bicycle rodeo Saturday in Oil City as part of the Oil Heritage Festival.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will close Route 66 in Porter Township, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, for a mill and fill project.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Valley Grove School Board has a new member.
- By LAURA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
The tragic April 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic hit home for readers of The Derrick as two women who had made plans to visit Oil City that summer were passengers on the doomed luxury steamship.
- From staff reports
-
The state seeks public input on possible usage of public parking for State Game Lands 96 along Route 428 during a repaving project in Venango and Crawford counties.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs
-
Event cruises to a close
-
Gun, drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop
-
2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Franklin staple closes
-
Driver charged for DUI, obstruction in Franklin
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Cranberry Area School District in Seneca, PA (Venango Cou…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Black floor mat found near Zacheral’s car wash on Riversi…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683
Found med size Brindle by Millcreek boat launch on July 2…
Found rabbit on Hamilton Corners Road off Rt. 8 in Cherry…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Gun, drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Driver charged for DUI, obstruction in Franklin
-
Franklin man arrested for terroristic threats
-
More than $1,200 stolen at River Ridge Golf course
-
Polk burglary suspect arrested
-
Polk man charged with burglary, trespass
-
Man charged for DUI crash in Jackson Township
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Washington, DC, is back to requiring masks be worn indoors
-
Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties
-
Restaurant owner's Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown
-
Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
-
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
-
Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations
-
Tsunami watch issued for Hawaii after 8.2M quake hits Alaska
-
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold
-
Ron Popeil was the sizzle of American ingenuity, personified
-
Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse