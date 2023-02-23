Clarion TOPS
Eleven members of Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 742 of Clarion met Feb. 13.
Former councilman Dunham seeks OC mayor post
Retired PennDOT official seeks Cranberry supervisor post
Feb. 23, 2001
(The Nifty at 90 Series in today’s newspaper spotlights Betty Griffith of Monroe Township. The article was submitted by her family.)
RETIREMENT — Mark Wyant has retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency in New Bethlehem after working there 39 years. He joined the agency in 1983 selling home, auto and life insurance. He was an independent salesman who held a certified insurance counselor designation and specialized in natur…
Dean’s list
Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Feb. 22, 2001
James Russell Gunning of Strattanville was among the PennWest-Clarion University students recently recognized as scholar athletes.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Washington state, along with 36 other House members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.
Gene and Beata Miller of Fertigs will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary Friday.
Valley Grove School Board was presented with the tentative 2023-24 school year calendar during the panel’s work session Tuesday.
Oil City TOPS
Feb. 21, 2001
Cranberry Class of 1973
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for people who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a virtual public night, including a presentation on stars by Society president Dean Miskovich, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Clarion-Limestone Area Scholastic Foundation has been helping students and graduates in the school district for more than a decade.
A total of 251 students at PennWest-Clarion University were honored as scholar-athletes at the annual Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Registration of Franklin School District students entering kindergarten next year will be held next month.
Venango Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday
Feb. 20, 2001
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting safe driving tips in conjunction with Highway Safety Law Awareness Week that runs through Saturday.
COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.
Justen Dunkle, a junior at Oil City High School, has been selected as the recipient of the annual Cole McMahon “Heart of Gold“ Memorial Award
(The Nifty at 90 Series in today’s newspaper spotlights Ramona Carrow of Oil City. The article was submitted by her family.)
St. John’s Episcopal holding Lenten events
Bridge Buddies
Bob and Connie Reed of Oil City will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
District VIII of the Garden Clubs Federation of Pennsylvania will award a $1,000 Helen Roberge Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.
Feb. 19, 2001
Friends of the Franklin Public Library gathered for fun and food on Friday during the library’s Annual Bunco Party.
- Tiffany Nolf is the manager of All Seasons Temporaries in Franklin.
The Venango County Republican Party will hold a petition signing event for all Republican candidates at Razor’s Edge Hair Studio on West Park Street in Franklin from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 17, 2001
The Franklin Elks Lodge on Buffalo Street is hosting an in-person get-together Saturday for individuals who have been diagnosed with Down Syndrome, their families and their friends.