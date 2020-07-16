Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Gene Wagner, first; Barry Kressman and Karen Steele, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
