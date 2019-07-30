Oil City TOPS - Members of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977 met Wednesday with 17 TOPS members and two KOPS members weighing in.
Bob O'Hara was TOPS best loser at the meeting and Joyce Shook was the KOPS in status.
A fruit basket and dime raffle was won by Dede Bechtel. The weekly auction were won by Sandy Plowman.
The jeopardy food was candy bars and the forbidden food was pizza.
The devotional was given by Sandy Hartsell.
The inspirational was provided by Bob O'Hara.
The program "Eight Diet Motivational Tips" was presented by Melissa Schiffer.
The sign up sheet was distributed for the Fall Rally. The rally will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 in Sandy Lake. Judy Rearick will host a fundraiser cookout on Aug. 28.
Installation of officers will be held July 31.
For those wishing to attend the rally on Sept. 14, members must have their money in by Sunday, Aug. 11.
The baseball contest will start next week and the frog contest will end.
The meeting closed with Helping Hands.