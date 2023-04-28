Clarion TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 742 of Clarion met Monday with 12 members weighing in.
Bluegrass touring band and recording artists High Fidelity will perform at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg at 8 p.m. Friday, May 12.
Woods & River Coffee in Oil City and the Northwest Hospital Foundation are teaming up to raise funds for local healthcare needs during National Hospital Week.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduced the Visitable Inclusive Tax Credits for Accessible Living (VITAL) Act to address the housing affordability and accessibility crisis for people with disabilities, according to a news release from Casey’s office.
April 28, 2001
The United Way of Venango County has partnered with local organizations to bring Summer Career Camps to Venango County.
The Cranberry High School Tunnel Rats team took home the first-place title in the annual Venango County Evirothon competition at Two Mile Run County Park.
Bryon and Teresa Hudson, of Polk, will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary Sunday.
CLARION — One night in 1972, Clarion County resident Ron Flick received a frightening phone call. The call was from his brother Gary, who asked “Will you be my kidney donor?”
The sound of summer will return to downtown Franklin on Thursday, June 6, when the city will launch its summer outdoor concert schedule with the first of more than 40 musical programs.
Forest County is partnering with Warren County to provide Veterans Affairs services to Forest County veterans.
Applications are now being accepted for the Miss Junior Teen and Miss Teen scholarship program that is held during Clarion’s annual Autumn Leaf Festival.
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the List of Excellence for the third-quarter grading period:
April 27, 2001
Several payments for roofing work and window replacements in the Franklin Area School District were approved at this week’s Franklin School Board meeting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, beginning May 3, invites the public to view plans regarding the bridge replacement project of Pilgrimham Bridge No. 1, which carries Route 208 over Turkey Run in Salem Township, Clarion County.
The annual Rail 66 11.5-mile time trial is set for Saturday, June 3, on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville has announced it will celebrate its annual pinning and commencement ceremonies for graduating nursing students at 11 a.m. Saturday in Henne Auditorium in the Broadhurst Science Center.
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
April 26, 2001
The Franklin Library is continuing its Community Conversations series Thursday with a presentation on John Wilkes Booth by local historian Margo Mong.
Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday approved a grant application for the Lake Lucy area sewage treatment plant.
Every year, the Clarion County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees announces a grant opportunity for Clarion County school districts.
OC School Board meet and greet
The Erie VA Medical Center has announced a critical need for volunteer drivers to assist veterans in Venango County.
Pennsylvania has declared this week to be Conservation District Week in the state.
Two Valley Grove School District staff members received the Lauretta Woodson awards during Monday’s Valley Grove School Board meeting.
Franklin High School has announced the winners of the 2022-23 Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy essay competition.
April 25, 2001
Oil City TOPS
National Day of Prayer events will be held at noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Venango County Courthouse in Franklin.
A joint concert by the Revelation Ringers (a Grove City College ensemble), the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City and the Celebration Community Ringers will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Tower Presbyterian Church.
Blood drive
Friends of Oil Creek State Park and the Pennsylvania Biathlon Club will sponsor the 18th anniversary summer biathlon at the park’s cross country ski area in Petroleum Center on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Honors
PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans regarding the replacement project of the existing Cherry Run Church Bridge that carries Route 2009 over Cherry Run in Toby Township, Clarion County.