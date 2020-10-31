Tri-City bridge - Members of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club met Tuesday. Winners were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Sunnie Clickett and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Stewart Kunselman and Gene Wagner, third.
Most Viewed Articles
-
2 area school districts report COVID-19 cases
-
A-C Valley goes to remote learning
-
Man buys former Franklin Club building
-
Doctor: Virus won't last forever
-
Vet finally laid to rest
-
Oil City, Franklin report cases
-
Weekend virus statistics show 22 new cases
-
Cranberry School District reports virus case
-
Venango County adds 31 virus cases
-
No one hurt in incident