Club Notes

Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with periods of snow late. High near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Cloudy with snow. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: December 16, 2020 @ 3:38 am
Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance.
Oil City TOPS - Carol Birchard was the best loser in TOPS and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status at the Dec. 9 meeting of Oil City TOPS, Chapter 0977.
NEW BETHLEHEM - The impasse in the contract talks in the Redbank Valley School District continues to be stalemated.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 84 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as three new virus-related deaths from Venango County, raising the county's total deaths to 25.
In what has been a less than cheerful year, a trio of Oil City organizations want to bring some of that merriment back at year's end with a decorating contest.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Margaret Ritts of Lamartine. The article was submitted by Karen Wedekind.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners on Tuesday opened bids for construction of three communications towers at East Brady, Shippenville and Cottage Hill (New Bethlehem).
MEMORIALS - Books have been purchased for the Cooperstown Public Library in memory of Stephen Osgood.
TITUSVILLE - Titusville Area Hospital announced it has received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and plans to provide it to their employees, as well as selected health care and emergency service organizations.
In Venango County, $1 million in HOME grants and Community Development Block Grant grant money has been devoted to home rehab and contracted out.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced Pennsylvania is slated to receive 97,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 66 counties.
HARRISBURG - State police announced Gov. Tom Wolf has granted an additional extension to license to carry firearms permits.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting feedback on its Route 68/Dolby Street and South Leatherwood project via an online survey.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the 121st Christmas Bird Count on Saturday. Teams and individuals will travel the roads and walk trails to count the local bird populations.
Donations can been mailed to the Forest County Sheriff's Office, 526 Elm St., P.O. Box 9, Tionesta, PA 16353.
An additional $600 has been collected in the Friends for Food campaign, bringing this year's total to $49,486.35.
Cranberry schools will remain on pause until at least Jan. 4 when the school board will hold a special meeting to decide if the district should remain in the remote learning mode.
The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce is urging people to shop small this holiday season by offering free local delivery.
Forest County's Shop with a Cop will look different this year.
There is what some weather forecasters describe as a blockbuster winter storm tracking along the Atlantic Coast and due to arrive to the area on Wednesday.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries closed access to the public on Monday.
STRATTAVILLE - Members of the Clarion-Limestone School District community have come up with an idea to help brighten the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic - a Holiday Light Tour caravan.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Cloyd Hollen of Sugarcreek. The article was submitted by his family.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced the tri-county area reported an increase of 246 cases of COVID-19.
TITUSVILLE - The Titusville Area Chamber of Commerce and Primary Health Network will provide a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 that will offer information about COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, as well as support and guidance amid the pandemic.
Virtual caroling
The following students at Franklin Area High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Franklin
A-C VALLEY STUDENTS - Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District students recognized for their accomplishments in November were freshman Hannah Ithen, sophomores Chloe Myers and Keira McVay, juniors Anna Callander, Cailyn Shaffer and Paula Rupert, and seniors Makenna Armagost, Zoe Etzel, Ethan…
HARRISBURG -Five area video gaming terminal rooms are among 40 statewide that are under Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board orders to close beginning today.
Perhaps you've heard the saying, "Only two things are certain in life: death and taxes." With three children ages 5 and under, my wife and I have come to our own conclusion about what two things are certain with children: questions and repetition.
The newspaper will publish information on Christmas Eve services being planned at area churches.
Editor's note: The reporters attend Cranberry Area High School and write for Cranberry Chronicles, the school's journalism/publications class.
CLARION - The declaration of judicial emergency order issued last month by Clarion County President Judge Sara Seidle-Patton will "most likely" be extended into the new year.
The Catholic community in northwest Pennsylvania united in a day of generosity Dec. 1 through the #iGiveCatholic day of giving.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Human Services announced ALDI has joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture's pilot program allowing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to purchase groceries online in partnership with Instacart.
The Oil City Arts Council will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the opening of the Transit Fine Arts Gallery with a meet-the-artist event Saturday.
CLARION - The COVID-19 virus has infiltrated the Clarion County jail.
Apples-honeycrisp, gala, cortland, jonagold, fugi. Cider.…
Found Black, white & brown small dog on 5th Ave., Cla…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
NOTICE Richland Township, Venango County Organizational M…
NOTICE The North Clarion County School Board of Education…
Public Notice Tionesta Municipal Authority: The Tionesta …