Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club

The teams of Mary Kay Berlin and Barb Bickel and Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson tied for first place this week in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club.

0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Getting it Right

Representatives from the Training Modernization Group (TMG) visited The National Transit Building in Oil City last week to meet with local career and technology center officials.

Community News

Tri-county area's jobless rate rises

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August increased from July, which was a month that saw a drop in the jobless rate when compared with June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Community News

Grove board hears presentation on debt service

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation at their meeting Monday from a representative of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Financial Advisors group that is advising the school district on debt service.

Community News

About People

90TH BIRTHDAY — Larry Weaver, a former area resident, will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday, Oct. 3. Weaver, whose father owned a filling station in Hasson Heights, was raised in Oil City. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and was married to the late Dorrie Hicks. Cards may be sent …

Community News

Tri-county gas prices see little change

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area barely budged compared with the previous week, and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.90, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Marienville was festive
Community News

Marienville was festive

The Marienville Oktoberfest was held Friday through Sunday, with most events taking place in the town square. The square was filled with craft and food vendors, a street dance and a home decorating contest on Friday. The weekend also included pumpkin bowling, a children’s corn husking contes…

Autumn Leaf Festival underway
Community News

Autumn Leaf Festival underway

The Autumn Leaf Festival got underway on Saturday with the Kiddie Karnival, along with Touch-A-Truck in the Clarion Mall parking lot. The festival continues today with PennWest-Clarion’s Community Cultural Night in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. The nine-day event runs through Oct. 2.

Community News

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.