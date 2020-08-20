Tri-City bridge club - The Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club met Tuesday, and first-place honors went to the teams of Rita Courson and Barb Crudo and Burdell and Norm Sherman.
Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson were the second-place winners.
