Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and four KOPS weighed in at the June 24 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Cindy Applegate and Melissa Schiffer were the TOPS best losers. Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status.
