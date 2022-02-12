Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Feb. 7 with eight members weighing in.
Mayonnaise and Miracle Whip were the forbidden foods for the week.
Updated: February 12, 2022 @ 7:02 pm
Bodhi Bhagwat, son of Marie and Amit Bhagwat, grandson of Frank and Nancy Gill of Oil City, and great-grandson of Charolette Jones McCullough of Seneca, will celebrate his first birthday today.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights Rita Marguerite Hepfl Reed of Clarion. The article was submitted by her family.
The latest Oil Region Guide, the tourism publication produced by the Oil Region Alliance, hits literature racks, visitor centers and the Internet this week.
Cranberry Area High School’s World Language Club wants to help animals on Monday, Valentine’s Day, and on Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20, by asking the community and student body to donate to the Venango County Humane Society in Seneca and Precious Paws in Franklin via the club.
Feb. 12, 2000
The Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin has hired Kristy Moore as the theatre’s administrative assistant/education coordinator and Jenalee Schenk as theatre relations coordinator.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Pennsylvania will receive $25 million to expand access to electric vehicle charging as part of the national electric vehicle charging network.
Oil City Class of 1963
Saturday is PA 211 Day in Pennsylvania, and the United Way of Venango County will help observe how PA 211 continues to support the community by helping anyone who is trying to find health or human services for themselves, a friend or a loved one.
Feb. 11, 2000
Blood drive
TITUSVILLE — Drake Well Museum and Park is seeking volunteers for the upcoming season.
HARRISBURG — Various fire and ambulance companies within the 63rd District will share nearly $350,000 in grant funding through the state’s annual Fire and Company/Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, state Rep. Donna Oberlander announced.
Cranberry Township roadmaster Ted Williams is hoping for an early thaw that will help conserve the township’s salt supply.
Central Elementary School students in Franklin School District gathered in the school gym Thursday afternoon as they enthusiastically waited to hear the results of a pop tabs competition for sixth grader Emily Bookwalter.
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Feb. 10, 2000
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area over the past seven days has decreased.
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City Area Middle School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Keystone Class of 1961
Barrow card party — Mary Ann Richardson, Mary Emanuele and Barb English were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requested answers regarding what they say is states’ failure to institute polices that protect students from educators who engage in sexual misconduct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai to express concerns about the threat to domestic production of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES).
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Organizers of the Oil Country Bluegrass Festival have announced the event for 2022 will be canceled.
Clarion County commissioners are concerned about the condition of the county courthouse.
Franklin Movies in the Park has moved indoors for the winter and continues this Saturday.
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Registration for kindergarten classes in Oil City Area School District for next fall will be held March 29-31.
Good Hope Christian Preschool is accepting registrations for the 2022-2023 school term.
100TH BIRTHDAY — Sue Lee, a lifelong Franklin resident, will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday. She is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, and she would enjoy receiving cards at The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Franklin, 16323.
Tina Streczywilk Myers of Oil City and Chad Myers of Reno announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Mercedis Myers to Andrew Hepler, both of Waynesboro.
Highlights of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending plan for Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 fiscal year that starts July 1:
Sen. Scott Hutchison
Feb. 9, 2000
ERIE — A Franklin man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal drug laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council has agreed to use its American Rescue Plan funding to purchase a new police vehicle and as a match for a Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewage Grant.
The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Arthur John Slocum of Franklin. The article was submitted by Ron Slocum.
