Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Frank Klinger and Pat Stewart, third.
- From staff reports
-
The engagement of Terri Gilmore and Mark Yoder, both of Meadville, has been announced.
Michael and Kathy Johnson of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
- From staff reports
-
Keystone Class of 1961
- From staff reports
-
The publication of an annual calendar was once a featured perk offered to subscribers of The Derrick.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin
Services through the Forest County Transportation Department will be unavailable through Friday, Dec. 17.
- From staff reports
-
Jeffrey and Karen Sehman of Franklin announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, Ryan Sehman, to Tessa Thomas, both of Tyrone, Pa.
- From staff reports
-
The Venango Technology Center welcomed 37 new students into its chapter of the National Technical Honor Society during an induction ceremony held Thursday.
Cranberry Class of 1956
- From staff reports
-
The state Department of Community and Economic Development has announced that the Clarion County COVID-19 Outdoor Recovery Initiative has received a Neighborhood Assistance Program grant.
Clarion Hospital vaccine clinic
- From staff reports
-
HARRISBURG — State Rep. R. Lee James announced $1.675 million in state funding, from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), will be distributed to Oil City to assist with projects aimed at revitalization.
An additional $770 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $38,564.
The annual Shop With a Hero event was held Monday at the Cranberry Walmart and a good time was had by all.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
-
At its reorganization meeting on Monday evening, the Oil City School Board swore in six board members — two newly elected and four incumbents — and announced a vacancy due to the death of another board member.
Dec. 7, 1999
About the Hall The Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame was created in 2011 by the Oil City Chapter, Izaak Walton League of America to honor Venango County men and women who made significant and lasting contributions to conservation and the environment. The Conservation Hall of Fame is h…
Dec. 6, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Leonard “Lenny” Hribar, a retired Pennsylvania Game Commission wildlife conservation officer, and the late Raymond L. Cramer were inducted Sunday into the Venango County Conservation Hall of Fame.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
The Festival of Trees returned to Cook Forest on Friday after a one-year absence due to COVID-19. “It is bigger and better than what we had in 2019,” said Misty Stanley, director of the Sawmill Center in Cook Forest.
State and local government officials, representatives from the Oil Region Alliance and the Oil City Main Street Program, along with other visitors gathered Saturday morning at a reception in Oil City to welcome a new mural.
Clarion welcomed Santa Claus to town on Saturday evening.
Pennsylvanians for Human Life and St. Joseph Church in Oil City are sponsoring a bus trip to Washington, D.C., where participants will attend the 49th annual March for Life and rally which takes place on Friday, Jan. 21.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 29, with 9 members weighing in.
Dec. 4, 1999
Garry N. and Nancy L. Schmader of Lucinda will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary today.
Bethlehem: A Live Walk Through the Village Experience is a free event that will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 to 12 at Evangelistic Tabernacle, 216 N. Main St., Cooperstown.
Fallen leaves will be picked up by Franklin city workers next week in the following areas:
- From staff reports
-
The major service project of the Winnifred Tonkin Guild is under way in Venango County. Local directors of the organization are contacting current contributors, as well as new donors, in an effort to collect new garments for distribution to local residents.
Members of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will participate in the National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 18.
- From staff reports
-
Hand In Hand and Galloway Church have partnered together to give away toys and clothes to friends and neighbors in Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
Bruce Donaldson’s model train exhibit at Donaldson Motors, 714 River Avenue, Emlenton, is welcoming visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during December and January for its 28th year.
The United Way of Clarion County has announced the availability of grant funding for small arts organizations in the region.
Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Paul Lorigan and in memory of Martha “Marty” Breene, Margot K. Johnston, Grace Lenar, Annie Lucas, Joseph “Joe” Oliver, Betty Pettis, Matthew Steele, Brian Thomas and Joyce E. Wilson.
Dec. 3, 1999
- From staff reports
-
Several streets in Oil City will be closed Saturday morning during the Oil City Main Street Program’s annual “Jingle Bell Run” 5K Run/Walk.
The annual In the Nick of Time campaign, a community project designed to provide area teenagers with holiday gifts, is underway.
- From staff reports
-
Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Pat Stewart, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, third.
