Bridge Buddies

Winners in the Bridge Buddies club on Wednesday were Mary Kay Berlin and Joanne Cardy, table one; and Cynthia Moon and Amy Whitehill, table two.

Community News

Getting it right

The New Bethlehem Civic Club will host candidates for Clarion County commissioner during the club’s May 2 meeting.

PennDOT highlights local highway projects this year
PennDOT highlights local highway projects this year

  • From staff reports

In conjunction with this week’s observance of Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, PennDOT District 1 officials in the state’s northwest region highlighted construction projects anticipated to start or continue this year during a media event Tuesday.