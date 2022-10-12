Oil City TOPS
Thirteen TOPS and five KOPS weighed in at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Oct. 12, 2000
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at five in-person locations — the Galena Building (Franklin), Parkside Commons (Meadville), NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Kane Area High School (Kane) and Cameron County High School (E…
Oil City Class of 1958
KNOX — Setting an example it hopes other municipalities will follow, Knox Borough Council members earlier this month agreed to donate $20,000 to Knox Ambulance Service.
The 15th annual Pink Splash For The Cure event was held Tuesday in Franklin’s Fountain Park.
Oil City TOPS
Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Oct. 11, 2000
RECOVERING — Dewey Hockenberry, a 1990 Oil City High School graduate who played fullback on the Oilers football team, is home in Florida after undergoing cancer surgery two weeks ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Hockenberry had two four-hour operations, one to remove his stomach and the other to …
James M. Henderson Post 32 of the American Legion in Oil City will conduct a flagpole dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca.
The Venango Chamber Orchestra will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
The 2022 Friends for Food campaign is well underway and has raised $5,972 so far.
A pre-school speech therapist at the Riverview Intermediate Unit and her family displayed a core communication board that has 48 symbols in Franklin’s Riverfront Park on Monday afternoon.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a public night event from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at its Bedow Memorial Observatory.
Clarion League of Women Voters to hold program
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area shifted upward from the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week jumped 8 cents to $3.97, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
The Clarion County jail is on track to finish the year under budget.
Monday, Oct. 10
MARKS MILESTONE — Carol Gilhousen of Oil City is celebrating 54 years of working in the insurance industry. Gilhousen started her career in 1968 as an insurance clerk with Williams Insurance Agency. In 1982, she became a licensed insurance agent and has held that position ever since. Gilhous…
Schubert
The City of Franklin street division will begin to pick up bags of leaves in the city on Monday.
Oil City
The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. will hold a public meeting, in partnership with Clarion County, to provide area residents updates pertaining to countywide broadband projects.
The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) has been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities aimed at improving health care.
The Seneca Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a free event, open to the community, to provide information about prenatal health and pregnancy.
Friends of the Clarion Free Library are looking for people who would be interested in volunteering to help with fundraisers and activities at the library.
Oct. 9, 2000
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Oct. 7, 2000
Members of the local Set Free Movement, an organization that works to fight human trafficking, will hold their first meeting Saturday at the Oil City YWCA.
The Erie Philharmonic will perform a public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in Trinity United Methodist Church in Oil City.
The Clarion County-based reproductive rights organization, Indivisible: Outcry, is hosting a Women’s Wave March on Saturday.
Sugarcreek police chief Bob Wenner addressed Sugarcreek Borough Council members Wednesday with a request to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Shaffer Run Road that leads into Reno from 45 to 25 miles per hour.
Auditions for the Community Playhouse show “Christmas Wishes” will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday upstairs in the National Transit Annex on Seneca Street in Oil City.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the region had a mixture of increase and decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, and three counties in the region each reported one death.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Jill Foys, executive director of the Northwest Commission, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Local Development District Association of Pennsylvania.
Tri-City Bridge
Oct. 6, 2000