Club Notes

Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuele and Maryanne Richardson, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Barry Cressman and Frank Lounger, third.
Adria Jean Kaye Sterling, daughter of Ian and Erica Sterling of Oil City, will celebrate her first birthday Saturday, Nov. 27. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home button, …
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
A former Oil City resident who now lives in Brookville has published a book that asks the simple question, “Was Anybody Really Listening?”
- From staff reports
-
James and Stephanie Singer of Oil City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 20.
- From staff reports
-
Here are the leaf pick-up schedules next week for Oil City and Franklin:
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases reported from both Venango and Clarion counties in the recent seven-day reporting period has gone down from the previous seven-day period, while the rate in Forest County has gone up.
Silver Cornet Band concert
Nov. 26, 1999
Kiara Phillips, an eighth grade student at Keystone High School, won first place in the annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest sponsored by the Ross A. McGinnis VFW Post 2145 and its auxiliary.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
The local Wardogs Motorcycle Club will distribute free hams at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Buffalo Street Lanes, 1244 Buffalo St., Franklin.
OC Lutheran churches will deliver 350 meals today
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Cranberry Township supervisors held a short business meeting of about seven minutes Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry is gearing up for its “Ugly Christmas Sweater” parade and arrival of Santa at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
- From staff reports
-
Belles Lettres — Tina Fell won the 50/50 drawing at the recent card/game event held at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the list of excellence for the first quarter grading period:
- By HANNA NIEDERRITER Student writer
-
The students in Megan McNany’s adult roles class at Cranberry Area High School wanted to perform a community service, but which one to choose was the issue.
Nov. 25, 1977
An additional $685 has been collected in the Friends For Food campaign, bringing this year’s total to $37,794.
- From staff reports
-
PennDOT is hosting an on-demand virtual public meeting for the Interstate 80 North Fork and Canoe Creek bridge projects until Dec. 22.
- From staff reports
-
The Student Senate and Veterans Club officers at Clarion University’s Venango Campus presented boxes of pet food, toys and cleaning supplies collected at their annual campus Thanksgiving celebration to the Venango County Humane Society on Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline throughout the tri-county area this week is above the western Pennsylvania average of $3.58, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
TEACHER AWARD — The Specialist Ross A. McGinnis VFW post and auxiliary in Clarion has announced that Gina M. Clark, an eighth-grade reading teacher at Keystone High School in Knox, is a winner of the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award. Clark was selected from entrie…
Dozens of people took a trip back in time as the Oil City Arts Council held a roaring ‘20s speakeasy event last weekend in the Great Room of the National Transit Building.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County residents may begin purchasing 2022 dog licenses Dec. 1.
Venango County Human Services’ Community Support Services, along with the United Way of Venango County, will hold their annual Christmas voucher distribution to eligible county residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until vouchers run out, on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Nov. 24, 1999
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Members of a community engagement committee that was formed at last week’s Franklin School Board meeting will begin their work no later than January.
- From staff reports
-
City hall buildings in both Oil City and Franklin will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
- From staff reports
-
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS — Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Samuel Eugene and Anna Mae Smerkar of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Nov. 23, 1999
- From staff reports
-
William and Holly Watson of Oil City will celebrate their 35-year wedding anniversary Monday.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,078 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,321 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,278 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 16 confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. Six of th…
