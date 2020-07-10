Bridge club - Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Gene Wagner, first; and the teams of Barb Crudo and Stewart Kunselman and Mary Emanuele and Mary Ann Richardson, tied for second.
