Clarion TOPS - Nine members of the Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Chapter 742 of Clarion, weighed in at the Nov. 9 meeting.
Ice cream was listed as the forbidden food for the week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion TOPS - Nine members of the Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Chapter 742 of Clarion, weighed in at the Nov. 9 meeting.
Ice cream was listed as the forbidden food for the week.