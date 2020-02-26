Oil City TOPS 0977 - Members of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977 met with 15 TOPS and five KOPS weighing in.
Becky Myers was TOPS best loser and Lea Brosius was the KOPS best in status.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 6:23 am
