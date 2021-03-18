Club Notes

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.
The newspaper is getting ready to publish its annual Save, Serve & Protect section, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry and the Clarion Mall will host a job/educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.
Woman will seek
Oil City High School and Middle School staff will participate in a joint emergency drill with the Oil City fire and police departments today.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 13 new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Venango County now has a phone number dedicated to helping people who are having problems scheduling their COVID-19 vaccination.
Casey, Toomey
March 18, 1999
Venango County police departments, in cooperation with the Venango County Police Traffic Services Project, will join state police and more than 200 municipal police agencies for a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave beginning today through April 25.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Venango County maintenance office has announced waste fill dirt will be available as crews begin springtime activities such as ditching, shoulder cutting, pipe replacement and other operations.
Plumer Cemetery Association
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced six new combined cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties, and that Clarion County reported one new virus-related death.
CLARION - The Clarion County Economic Development Corp. has announced its opposition to the proposed bridge toll on the Canoe Creek bridges on Interstate 80.
Kellner's Fireworks will host its annual demo days and seminars Friday and Saturday, April 16-17.
Alletta Gilliland Netzler of Franklin will celebrate her 100th birthday Tuesday.
March 17, 1999
This photograph shows the First Presbyterian Church, built in 1908 at a cost of $22,000, on Oil City's North Side.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Rita C. Schiffer of Huefner. The article was submitted by her family.
Adam Christopher Owen and Amanda Dian Shontz have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The 70th annual Easter sunrise service at Cook Forest State Park scheduled for April 4 has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
March 16, 1999
Oil City TOPS - Six TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The Colonel Drake Cultural Alliance, in partnership with Community Playhouse Inc., is launching a new fundraising effort that will begin with the current Bridge Builders Community Foundations' Week of Giving.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
Summer programs were the focus at Monday's Valley Grove School Board meeting.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Community and Economic Development announced $5 million in funding is available to support communities impacted by state facility closures.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
A warmer than normal winter, a season that ends on Saturday with the advent of spring, means Oil City escaped any major winter flooding this year due to the lack of ice jams on Oil Creek and the Allegheny River.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
The Cranberry Food Pantry is returning to in-house food distribution starting Monday.
Victoria Stanish, a senior at Oil City High School, has been accepted to perform with the 2021 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Band.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced Venango County reported two new cases of COVID-19 (one confirmed and one probable).
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 31 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
SALEM TOWNSHIP -The state Fish & Boat Commission plans to repair the spillways and dam at Kahle Lake incorporates public comment and recommendations.
March 15, 1999
- By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor
SALEM TOWNSHIP - The rebuilding of the dam and spillway structures at Kahle Lake in Salem Township will take about four years and will cost about $7.5 million.
The United Way of the Titusville Region has surpassed its goal of $175,000 in its annual fundraising campaign.
- By JUDITH O. ETZEL Contributing writer
The annual Community Clean-Up Day in Oil City will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
