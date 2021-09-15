Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at last week’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Karen Steele and Pat Stephenson, first; Rita Courson and Laura Flick, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.

  • From staff reports

CASA agency looking for volunteers

  • From staff reports

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Crawford, McKean, Venango and Warren and Forest Counties will be holding two virtual information sessions for community members who are interested in becoming CASA volunteers.

Area health systems' virus tests

UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 15,734 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 3,210 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,036 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has eight COVID-19 in-patients.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Keivyn River Corbett
FIRST BIRTHDAY: Keivyn River Corbett

Keivyn River Corbett, son of Heidi and Travis Corbett of Rouseville will celebrate his first birthday today, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…

About People

104th BIRTHDAY — Grace Wilkinson, a former resident of New Bethlehem and Oil City, will turn 104 on Thursday, Sept. 23. She resides with her daughter, Linda Wilkinson in Erie. Other family members include a daughter, Sallie, and her husband, Gordon Johnson, in Oil City; and a granddaughter, …

WEDDING: Wiser-Thurau

Lauren Ellen Wiser and Alec William Thurau exchanged wedding vows in a ceremony held at 1:30 p.m. July 24, 2021, at St. Agatha Church in Meadville.

WEDDING: Gravatt-Way

Rebecca Jane Gravatt and Logan Aaron Way exchanged wedding vows at a ceremony held at 4:30 p.m. July 24 at the Gravatt residence in Franklin.

Oh, snakes Alive!
Oh, snakes Alive!

Franklin’s Bandstand Park looked more like an animal sanctuary rather than a public park on Saturday, as Precious Paws Animal Rescue’s PetFest made its return after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CU to hold vaccination clinic

  • From staff reports

Clarion University, in partnership with The Primary Health Network, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Suites on Main South, 896 Main St., Clarion.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Rio Everleigh Knauff

Rio Everleigh Knauff, daughter of Andy and Elizabeth Knauff of Grove City, will celebrate her first birthday Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Parents whose child will be marking their first birthday may send us the information and a photo by going online to www.TheDerrick.com, clicking on the Home bu…