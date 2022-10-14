Barrow Card Party

The monthly Barrow Card Party luncheon was held Wednesday with Jackie Stone, Mary Ann Richardson and Mary Emanuele being the top three bridge winners.

95TH BIRTHDAY — A birthday card shower has been planned for Don Rodgers, formerly of Cherrytree who now resides in Florida, on the occasion of his 95th birthday on Oct. 27. Cards can be sent to Rodgers at 6210 Tennessee Ave., New Port Richey, Florida, 34654.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Regional college announces time, locations for open house

  • From staff reports

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will hold an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at five in-person locations — the Galena Building (Franklin), Parkside Commons (Meadville), NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Kane Area High School (Kane) and Cameron County High School (E…

Knox donates $20,000 to ambulance service

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

KNOX — Setting an example it hopes other municipalities will follow, Knox Borough Council members earlier this month agreed to donate $20,000 to Knox Ambulance Service.

RECOVERING — Dewey Hockenberry, a 1990 Oil City High School graduate who played fullback on the Oilers football team, is home in Florida after undergoing cancer surgery two weeks ago in Birmingham, Alabama. Hockenberry had two four-hour operations, one to remove his stomach and the other to …

Tri-county area sees upward push in gas prices

  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area shifted upward from the previous week and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week jumped 8 cents to $3.97, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

MARKS MILESTONE — Carol Gilhousen of Oil City is celebrating 54 years of working in the insurance industry. Gilhousen started her career in 1968 as an insurance clerk with Williams Insurance Agency. In 1982, she became a licensed insurance agent and has held that position ever since. Gilhous…

Drug & Alcohol Commission receives $1 million federal grant

  • From staff reports

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) has been awarded a $1 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) that will provide opiate use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery core activities aimed at improving health care.