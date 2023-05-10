Oil City TOPS
Fifteen TOPS and five KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Fifteen TOPS and five KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Bridget and Gregory Kriebel of Clarion have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mackenzie Kriebel, to Bryce J. Straffin, both of Austintown, Ohio.
Ellabay Perry is the valedictorian and Lucas Blum is the salutatorian of the Cranberry Area High School Class of 2023.
Oil City TOPS
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club celebrated National Music Week with a dinner program Monday evening at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse.
Scheduling updates involving musical performances have been announced for the July 8 Redbank Valley High School “reunion of a lifetime” at Redbank Valley Municipal Park (Alcola Park).
The Clarion YMCA and Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 will host the Innovation Playground, a family-friendly hands-on learning educational event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the YMCA.
Pennsylvania Western University — Clarion celebrated the academic achievements of more than 600 graduates during morning and afternoon ceremonies Saturday.
LEEPER — When Shippenville Ambulance Service ceased operations at the end of January, Farmington Township supervisors faced a difficult decision when it came to choosing an emergency medical service provider, but the decision got much easier in recent days.
LEEPER — Farmington Township will not be a part of the Clarion County Public Safety Authority. Instead the township supervisors opted to join The Forest Area Authority.
Health resources, screenings and education will be part of a community health fair hosted by UPMC Northwest from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 25, at UPMC Northwest at 100 Fairfield Drive in Seneca.
Cook Forest State Park will host a series of living history events June 10 and 11 that will depict life during the French & Indian War.
Five winners have been announced for the Clarion Free Library’s poetry contest in April.
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band is offering its Junior Silver Cornet Band, a summer outreach program geared toward musicians in eighth grade and younger who have at least one year of instrumental or lessons experience.
May 10, 2001
May 9, 2001
The Union High School baccalaureate service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Sligo United Methodist Church.
The Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will implement a shared ride fare increase in Venango County beginning July 1.
United Way of Venango County, along with UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Northwest, invites small community committees and/or organizations to apply for a mini-grant to hold a National Night Out event in their respective neighborhoods.
A team from North Clarion High School won an award at the VEX Worlds robotics championships in Texas last month.
Ellabay Perry is the valedictorian and Lucas Blum is the salutatorian of the Cranberry Area High School Class of 2023.
May 8, 2001
Venango County will sponsor an upcoming event for both Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive in Franklin next to Venango Regional Airport.
Union High School has announced Neil C. Scott, a 2009 graduate from the school, as its 2023 commencement speaker.
CLARION — The Clarion County Courthouse has had some renovation, but that work is only the tip of the iceberg. Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius on Friday outlined their plans for future renovations. Commissioner Ed Heasley was unavailable.
Graduation
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free living history interpretive program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, in Allegheny National Forest at the Old Powerhouse Historic Site along Route 321, less than 1 mile south of the intersection with Route 59.
The Heath Township Sportsmen’s Club held its annual youth fishing derby Saturday at Clear Creek State Park.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $12,081,840 in funding to the state to acquire, develop, create and protect affordable housing units, according to a joint news release from U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman.
May 7, 2001
Thirty-seven Franklin Area High School students attended the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference in Hershey last month.
At first glance, the North Clarion School District budget for the 2023-24 academic year looks like it is in good shape, as the district is only projecting a $35,000 deficit. However, according to North Clarion Superintendent Steve Young, there is more than meets the eye.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will open all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and off-highway motorcycle (OHM) trails at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 26, in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season that runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Eleanor Jane Enos of Pleasantville. The article was submitted by her family.)
AMBASSADOR — Aletta Marie Summers, a sophomore at East Forest High School, has qualified to return this summer to the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy as an ambassador. She was nominated last year to participate in the academy, and she was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pen…
Bridge Buddies
Joe and DiAnne Wessell of Franklin will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
The Oil City Arts Council will present its 2023 3-D show “Form, Furniture, Frolic” in the Graffiti Gallery at 210 Seneca St. during the next several weeks.
May 5, 2001