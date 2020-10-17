Clarion TOPS - Eleven members of the Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 742 of Clarion met Monday.
Hot dogs were the forbidden food for the week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Clarion TOPS - Eleven members of the Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 742 of Clarion met Monday.
Hot dogs were the forbidden food for the week.