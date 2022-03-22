Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Sandy Hartsell was the TOPS best loser and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Sandy Hartsell was the TOPS best loser and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status.
Work will begin soon to replace a 61-year-old bridge that carries McClelland Avenue over Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough.
Jim Self, a legendary tuba player whose roots are in Venango County, was born in Franklin in 1943 and graduated from Oil City High School in 1961.
Tea Party Patriots to meet
March 22, 2000
Drake Well Museum is hosting its annual lecture series, Wisdom and Wine, which features the people, places and events of local petroleum history.
Oil City TOPS — Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The fifth annual Craft, Vendor and Garden Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the St. Mary social hall in Crown.
March 21, 2000
A statement that came with the state’s recent announcement that a consortium of companies will “administer the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) initiative to repair or replace up to nine bridges across the state” makes it appear the projects are inevitable.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will hold a public night at 7 p.m. Saturday online via Zoom.
March 20, 2000
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held March 14 with 10 members weighing in.
Cranberry Class of 1956
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a restriction has been posted on the Route 208 bridge over Little Scrubgrass in Clintonville.
Internationally known tubist Jim Self, a 1965 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will be a guest artist in residency at IUP March 27-30.
Franklin High School will host the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association Region II Chorus Festival on Thursday and Friday, March 24 and 25.
Cook Forest State Park will host a workshop on cloning plants from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the park office conference room.
PennDOT and the City of Franklin have announced that work will begin in early April on the Liberty Street Streetscape Project in downtown Franklin.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.
March 18, 2000
Catherine Ochalek and Richard Williams of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
The Community College of Allegheny County graduated 11 students in its annual welding technology certificate program.
Road work is scheduled to start April 1 along Route 208 between Fryburg and Frills Corners in Washington Township, Clarion County.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority unanimously ratified two contracts for construction on 100 Seneca in downtown Oil City at the panel’s meeting this week.
The Oil Region Alliance will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones with instruction by cemetery preservation expert Jason Church.
March 17, 2000
Spencer family plans press conference next week
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area over the past seven-day reporting period has, for the most part, decreased from the previous week.
Morrison
Oil City TOPS — Thirteen TOPS and four KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
March 16, 2000
Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University, announced Tuesday the PennWest integration project that would combine the Clarion, California and Edinboro campuses into one university has received initial approval from the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Several topics of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cranberry Economic Development Committee.
Franklin School District acting superintendent Pat Gavin updated school board members about the status of several initiatives at Monday’s board work session.
Keystone High School and the Keystone Music Association will present “Anastasia” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
HARRISBURG — State Sens. Scott Hutchinson and Doug Mastriano announced they will soon introduce legislation to stabilize energy costs in Pennsylvania, which would be designed to protect against economic and international volatility in the long term, and utilize the state’s natural resources.
March 15, 2000
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to answer questions from constituents and provide an update on congressional work.
An evening of English Country dancing will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the Hartfield Assembly, a Jane Austen style ball.
INSURANCE INSPECTOR: Independent Contractor to perform in…
N.S.O.C. - 508 North St. - 2 BR with large yard, $575/mo.…
Apples: Ida Red, Jonagold, Mutsu & Red Delicious. Gro…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Edith …