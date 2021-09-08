Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Chapter 742 of Clarion, was held Aug. 30 with 12 members weighing in.
Pizza is the forbidden food for the week.
Pizza is the forbidden food for the week.
APPOINTED — Melissa Mann, site administrator at Drake Well Park and Museum near Titusville, has been appointed by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission to the role of director of the agency’s Bureau of Historic Sites & Museums. Mann will supervise Pennsylvania’s 24 state-ow…
Oil City Class of 1954
Sept. 8, 1999
Route 8 is closed to northbound and southbound traffic in Venango County for bridge rehabilitation work. A detour is posted using Old Route 8 (Route 3013) and Georgetown Road (Route 3004).
Drake Well Museum and Park has postponed its Annual Fall Gas Up event that was originally scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. The tentative date for Spring Gas Up is Saturday, May 7, 2022.
A combined study conducted by the United Way of Pennsylvania (UWP) and the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission (ELIC) has released a report showing data to back up what parents already know:
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported from the tri-county area, for the most part, increased over the past seven days.
BROOKVILLE — About a dozen members of “No Masks for BASD” (Brookville Area School District) turned out Tuesday morning to protest state Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s order that mandates schoolchildren wear face masks.
WARREN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, announced it is restricting wildlife feeding on the Allegheny National Forest for one year because of chronic wasting disease (CWD).
After a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belltown Regatta took to the Clarion River Sunday.
Sept. 7, 1999
STONEBORO — For the Great Stoneboro Fair board, this year’s event proved to be a case of promises made, promises kept.
Saturday will mark the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington and Johnstown.
The arts are alive in Tionesta. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Art on the Allegheny Festival returned Saturday.
KNOX — More than 200 people turned out for a “My Kid My Choice Keystone School District” rally late Monday afternoon, aimed at pushing back against a state mandate requiring students at public and private schools to wear face masks, effective today.
Michael and Susan Urbassik of Polk will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
A story about the Oil Valley Film Festival that was published in Friday’s newspaper listed the wrong day of the week for the start of the event. It will start Friday, Sept. 10.
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Education Association said it notified the school district of the union’s intention to strike Sept. 13 if the labor situation is not resolved by that date.
The Franklin and Clarion County YMCAs will both host health equity tours next week.
CLARION — The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission honored first responders at a ceremony in Veterans Park in Clarion on Friday.
PennDOT will close its driver license and photo centers today through Monday in observance of Labor Day. People may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle S…
Sept. 3, 1999
The libraries of the Oil Region Library Association have stopped charging fines for overdue books.
Charles and Barbara Irwin of Oil City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday.
Fetterman to attend Venango Dems picnic
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 14,206 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday. A total of 2,276 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has three COVID-19 in-patients (two confirmed and one suspected). One of those pati…
Oil City Class of 1952
The Oil Valley Film Festival will be held Friday through Monday, Sept. 10-13, for its sixth season. The event will feature 23 films from around the globe.
Saturday, Sept. 4
The newspaper is gearing up for its annual Creative Cookbook contest, and is looking for readers to send in their favorite recipes to be published in the popular special section.
Night kayak event
PITTSBURGH — The United States has filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, University of Pittsburgh Physicians, and James Luketich, M.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Sept. 2, 1999
Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Aug. 23 with 10 members weighing in.
The Rev. Gary and Ann Brown of Winnebago, Illinois will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Franklin Class of 1966
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters at their meeting Wednesday.
The public meeting on the results of the ATV Trail Feasibility Study Public Survey, conducted by the Oil Region Alliance, has been rescheduled.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry and Tourism will hold its annual meeting at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.
