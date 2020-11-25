Oil City TOPS - Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Melissa Schiffer was the TOPS best loser and Mary Kay Beers was the KOPS best in status.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Rain. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: November 25, 2020 @ 6:47 am
Oil City TOPS - Eleven TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Melissa Schiffer was the TOPS best loser and Mary Kay Beers was the KOPS best in status.