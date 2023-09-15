Barrow card party luncheon

Bridge winners Wednesday in the monthly Barrow card party luncheon were Mary Emanuele, first; Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Kaycee Reib, third.

0
0
0
0
0

About People
Community News

About People

RECOGNITION — Galaxy Federal Credit Union is recognizing Cindy Restauri in her position as manager of the credit union’s office at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin. Restauri, a Franklin resident, began her career with the credit union in 2021, and has been manager at the office since January 202…

Community News

Casey co-sponsors bill on gun legislation

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has co-introduced the Disarm Hate Act, which is designed to prevent individuals convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing or possessing firearms, according to a news release from his office.

Community News

Thompson co-sponsors bill on MIAs, trade partners

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Ahead of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson co-introduced a resolution designed to ensure transparency and efficiency with countries that enter into future trade deals with the U.S. in research and recovery efforts of missing service members, according to…

Community News

Franklin flags can be purchased

  • From staff reports

An outdoor flag featuring the City of Franklin logo is available for purchase by any Franklin residents who want to show their city pride, according to city officials.

About People
Community News

About People

100TH BIRTHDAY — Mary Jaggers, an Oil City native who now lives at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, is turning 100 today. Jaggers, who was born Sept. 13, 1923, lived at 23 Lewis St. in Oil City until 1943. She then moved to Bridgeton, New Jersey, and raised a family with two children and two gra…

Community News

Fox-Hunt Community Park presentation scheduled

  • From staff reports

Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) will present a preliminary master plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Crawford Center (formerly Emlenton High School, 511 Hill St.).