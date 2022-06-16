Clarion TOPS
The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 13 with eight members weighing in.
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 5:05 am
June 16, 2000
Oil City Class of 1958
Clarion TOPS
Graduates
RETIRES — Brian Hale has retired from Forest Area School District after serving as a teacher for 35 years. He was hired in August 1987 and taught kindergarten, first, second and fourth grades over the years at East and West Forest elementary schools. He developed an annual fourth-grade curri…
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
June 15, 2000
Franklin TOPS
BIRTHDAY — Shirley Zacherl, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, will celebrate her 87th birthday Sunday. Cards may be sent to her, in care of the facility, at 10 Vo-Tech Drive, Oil City.
Cranberry Class of 1955
NuPaths is partnering with PA Rural Robotics Initiative in its mission to prepare high school students to become future-ready through career exploration and hands-on learning.
Venango DAR
The following students at West Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at West Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at East Forest High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Chuck and Debbie Bickel of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.
June 14, 2000
Graduates
Richard and Carol Ferringer of Cambridge Springs, former area residents, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has received a $20,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Keystone Historic Preservation planning grant to assess nonprofit-owned historic buildings with rental potential in the region.
East Forest High School held its awards ceremony June 3. The following awards were presented:
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Venango County housing rehabilitation program has been awarded a $400,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund.
Ryan Parrett is the valedictorian and Shelby Nelson is the salutatorian of the East Forest High School Class of 2022.
MEADVILLE — State Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Saturday joined the French Creek Valley Conservancy and the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers to celebrate French Creek as the 2022 River of the Year.
COOKSBURG — The sound of battle drifted over Cook Forest over the weekend for the annual French & Indian War encampment. While the men were fighting the women were hard at work in the camps.
June 13, 2000
Keystone Class of 1961
June 12, 2000
The following students at Cranberry High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Allegheny-Clarion Valley schools were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Hunting and furtaker licenses are now being sold for the 2022-23 season.
Bob Morgan, the state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, will visit the Oil Region on Tuesday, June 21.
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during their meeting Wednesday.
Oil City Garden Club
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
