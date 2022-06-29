Belles Lettres
The Belles Lettres Club met for its 4th Monday Games Day with a pot luck salad luncheon being provided by members.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Belles Lettres Club met for its 4th Monday Games Day with a pot luck salad luncheon being provided by members.
June 29, 2000
LUCINDA — After a two-year pandemic pause with only online activities, the 83rd annual St. Joseph 4th of July celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday on the parish grounds in Lucinda.
Clarion Summer Fest will host “Celebrate Hometown,” its second weekend festival event, from Friday to Sunday.
Belles Lettres
WINS AWARD — Robert Vrboncic of Marienville won the Award of Excellence at the Arts in the Wilds festival in Kane. Vrboncic makes custom wooden art pieces such as cutting boards, jewelry boxes and sculptures. He handcrafts each piece “the old-fashioned way,” he said — something he learned du…
Dean’s list
Clarion County is preparing for a tax sale on Sept. 19.
Clarion County law enforcement agencies are warning of deadly fentanyl-laced cocaine and heroin in the area.
Meadville Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates has added an office at Titusville Area Hospital.
Virgil L. and B. Jane Flick of Tionesta will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May is down from the previous month, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Clayton “Butch” and Sandra Homer of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Jack and Wanda Corbett of 420 Meadville Pike, Franklin, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Graduates
Oil City Class of 1962
Clarion TOPS
June 28, 2000
Garbage collection in Oil City will be delayed next week due to the July 4th holiday.
Good Hope Christian Preschool is accepting registrations for its preschool and Toddler Time classes for the 2022-2023 school term.
Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 round of the Northwest Commission’s Greenways Block Grant Program for eligible projects within the Northwest Pennsylvania Greenways Region of Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
PITTSBURGH — The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week is, for the most part, above the western Pennsylvania average of $4.98, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but down overall from the previous week.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Ruth Anne Feely Thompson of Franklin. The article was submitted by her daughter, Jan Tackett.)
Franklin’s Fourth of July Festivities Week is moving into full swing, and Monday’s highlight was the popular pet show at Bandstand Park sponsored by the Venango County Humane Society.
June 27, 2000
For the past four years, the Knight Cruisers have been holding a cruise for a cause. The cause is the Clarion Hospital’s Cancer Center’s sunshine fund.
Friday is the deadline for coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams to submit team photos and rosters for the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition.
Ronald Dolecki, an Oil City native and Army veteran, stepped on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to receive a Prisoner of War medal after 18 years of fighting to earn the recognition.
June 26, 2000
A public hearing to address the need for broadband in Cranberry Township was held Thursday during the township supervisors meeting.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
With two first floor tenants, Movie Stop and Raymond James, moving out of the old Welker & Maxwell building on Oil City’s South Side, the owner of the structure has plans for a fix-up.
A concert by South 62 planned for Sunday night in Franklin has been canceled.
They say it takes money to make money, and a recent study reports that investing in the tourism industry may have big returns for the state.
An Oil City business, which for nearly two decades has been a staple for people who enjoy that cup of coffee or tea while congregating at the popular spot, will for the third time see a departure in ownership.
June 24, 2000
Venango County, in partnership with the cities of Franklin and Oil City, is preparing an application for a federally funded HOME grant for housing rehabilitation projects within those two municipalities.
June 23, 2000
Forest County commissioner Bob Snyder gave an update about plans for an EMT course that will begin in August at the commissioners’ meeting Wednesday.
INAUGURATED — Jeanne Slattery, professor of psychology at Clarion University, was inaugurated as president of the Pennsylvania Psychological Association, which serves about 3,400 psychologists in Pennsylvania. Slattery also serves on the board for the Pennsylvania Psychological Foundation an…
FOR SALE Trailer for hauling motorcycle or riding lawnmow…
Franklin Area School District Senior High School Principa…
Strawberries, Blueberries, Sweet Corn, watermelon. Baughm…
LOST - Calico (F) cat. in Van area. Needs meds. Reward. 8…
Found - nice cat on Sleepy Hollow Road, call to identify.…
Attention Please read the book of JOHN Chapter 11 in the Bible.