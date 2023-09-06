Oil City TOPS
Eighteen TOPS and five KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Oakland Township fire hall for their annual Venango County convention.
An Oil City High School freshman has created a little free library for her Girl Scout Silver Award Project.
Venango County Democrats
Laurelbrooke Landing will hold an antique car show and open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 133 Laurelbrooke Drive, in Brookville.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations is now accepting applications for the following grants:
Sept. 6, 2001
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Chamber of Commerce is getting into the Halloween spirit with a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Moonlite Drive-In Theater on Saturday, Oct. 14.
PennWest Clarion will start its fall planetarium schedule with Stars Over Clarion from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Peirce Planetarium at the Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology at the university.
The second installment on Amish life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City.
Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days,” which are designed to raise donations for the Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock.
A free health screening has been planned from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Southside Neighborhood Hub, 106 Walnut St., Oil City.
Geneva College, in recognition of its 175th anniversary, has announced the launch of the Geneva Tuition Promise to ensure all eligible Pennsylvania students from families with income under $70,000 annually will pay no undergraduate tuition at Geneva College starting with the incoming class in fall.
The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville.
Darl and Marilyn Black, of Cochranton, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary this year.
Sept. 5, 2001
Rod and Deb Sweetapple of Clintonville celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on Monday.
The Oil City Arts Council’s Graffiti Gallery in Oil City is moving to a new location, and its inaugural exhibit in the new space will feature a series of nature-themed artworks by local artist CJ Hurley of Century Arts Design and Fine Art Studio.
Those who have lost a four-legged, furry or feathered friend have a new place in Venango County where they can go in their time of loss.
The Franklin Water Department and Fire Department will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas starting Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until the job is complete.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has announced the winners of its third annual Oil Region tourism awards.
Venango County will host Recovery Day — a celebration of people who are recovering from addictions — from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library has scheduled its 28th annual Quiltathon from noon-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. This year, founder Bobbie Watkins, who recently passed away, will be honored.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is planning to implement the 2022 decision to remove a large culvert on Irwin Run associated with the abandoned Clarion River Railroad in Allegheny National Forest.
The Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum continued its 25-year anniversary celebration at a luncheon this week honoring its founders at the museum.
A Second Amendment conference will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sandycreek fire hall, 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin.
The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, part of Independence Health System, reaches a 20-year milestone this month.
Sept. 4, 2001
BIRTHDAY — Family and friends of Stanley Spence are invited to gather for a reunion, as well as to celebrate his 73rd birthday, at 5 p.m. today at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.
Joseph and Suzann Reinsel of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Louis M. and Vickie L. Heath Jr. of Cooperstown are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Bridge Buddies
Graduation
Here is a look at some of the programs that are offered at the Venango County Salvation Army Worship and Service Center in Oil City:
Sept. 1, 2001
Benjamin’s Roadhouse at the corner of Liberty and 12th streets in Franklin will be closing its doors this weekend, at least for the time being.
Garbage pickups will be pushed back one day next week in Oil City due to the Labor Day holiday.
As the “do not consume” water advisory in Reno hits six weeks, water distributions in the village will continue next month.
The Tionesta Lions Club has announced the last dates this year for tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be the second Saturdays of September and October: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aug. 31, 2001