Oil City TOPS

Nine TOPS and four KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

New troopers to join state police

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State police Commissioner Robert Evanchick announced 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, and that five of the graduates have been assigned to three local barracks.

Community News

Oil Region National Heritage Area reauthorized

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed the National Heritage Area Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mike Kelly and Glenn Thompson, which reauthorizes the Oil Region National Heritage Area in Venango and eastern Crawford counties.

Community News

About People

CERTIFIED — Aaron Ritsig, a government contracting specialist at the Northwest Commission in Oil City, has been certified as an associate procurement professional (APP) by the Association of Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (APTAC). The certification signifies extensive knowledge and…

UPMC Christmas tree babies
Community News

UPMC Christmas tree babies

Even though they’re very new to the world, newborn babies at UPMC Northwest spread some Christmas cheer Wednesday afternoon at the hospital as nurses dressed them as the tree from Eat’n Park’s classic Christmas Star commercial.

Community News

Business group honors Hutchinson

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG — State Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City was recently honored with the “Guardian of Small Business” award by the National Federation of Independent Business, an organization that advocates for small and independent business operators.