Tri-County Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Barb Crudo, first; Burdell Sherman and Pat Stewart, second; and Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, third.

Thompson lacks confidence in PennDOT tolling plan

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Congressman Glenn Thompson expressed his concerns during a telephone town hall Wednesday about PennDOT’s proposal to toll nine interstate bridges, including the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County and the North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

OC Library Memorials

Materials have been placed in the Oil City Library in honor of Paul Lorigan and in memory of Martha “Marty” Breene, Margot K. Johnston, Grace Lenar, Annie Lucas, Joseph “Joe” Oliver, Betty Pettis, Matthew Steele, Brian Thomas and Joyce E. Wilson.

Area health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,538 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Wednesday, including 14,654 tests at the hospital. A total of 3,457 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has 16 COVID-19 in-patients (15 confirmed a…

Tree of Hope set up at mall

  • From staff reports

The American Cancer Society will offer the public the opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall near the former Bon Ton.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Nov. 22 with 9 members weighing in.

About People

  • Mark Oliver

BIRTHDAYS — Sugar Creek Station residents celebrating birthdays in December are Nola Proper, Dec. 4; Gladys Finefrock, Ann Moodie, Florence Dailey and Alice Butler, all Dec. 5; Alvin Arnold and Nancy Harriger, both Dec. 6; and Mike Catanzaro, Dec. 12.

Area health system virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 17,353 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 14,504 tests at the hospital’s outdoor collection site. A total of 3,402 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the hospital has 14 COVID-19 in-pat…

Thompson to host telephone town hall

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson will host a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss issues pertaining to the 15th Congressional District, his Washington office announced.