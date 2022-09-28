Belles Lettres
Barb Crudo won first place in bridge at the lunch and games day held Monday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
Sept. 28, 2000
Seneca Rocks Audubon will hold a bird photography event titled “Winging It” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Clarion Free Library.
Clarion Class of 1960
Cranberry School Board members heard reports Monday on the success of the summer reading program in the district and the condition of several sports fields.
Valley Grove School Board members heard a presentation at their meeting Monday from a representative of the Public Finance Management (PFM) Financial Advisors group that is advising the school district on debt service.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Representatives from the Training Modernization Group (TMG) visited The National Transit Building in Oil City last week to meet with local career and technology center officials.
The Franklin General Authority has expressed concern about a Pennsylvania Senate bill that would require state-regulated asset management plans for water and sewer entities if they are to be eligible for state and federal funding.
HARRISBURG — The tri-county area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August increased from July, which was a month that saw a drop in the jobless rate when compared with June, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
90TH BIRTHDAY — Larry Weaver, a former area resident, will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday, Oct. 3. Weaver, whose father owned a filling station in Hasson Heights, was raised in Oil City. He graduated from St. Joseph High School and was married to the late Dorrie Hicks. Cards may be sent …
A free seminar to help people learn how to make end-of-life choices will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Heckathorn Church in Seneca.
Oil City TOPS
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Sept. 27, 2000
PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the tri-county area barely budged compared with the previous week, and remains above the western Pennsylvania average, which this week is $3.90, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a fall open house at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on the Pitt-Titusville campus.
People in the Clarion area can participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser planned for Saturday.
The 2022 Oil Valley Film Festival was held Sept. 9-11 in Oil City and featured 23 films.
The Visiting Nurse Association of Venango County will hold a bereavement camp to help children ages 6 to 17 who are grieving the loss of a loved one.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Thomas E. Shiner, Sr. of Franklin. The article was published by his daughter, Pamela Jolley.)
Graduates
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
Tri-City Bridge
Readers who want to enter the newspaper’s Creative Cookbook contest and try for a chance to win the $500 top prize have until Friday to send in their recipes.
Here are the numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Richard T. Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Titusville and Bradford campuses, receives the presidential medal from Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and senior vice chancellor, as Chancellor Patrick Gallagher looks on during the inauguration on Sunday on the Pitt-Br…
The Marienville Oktoberfest was held Friday through Sunday, with most events taking place in the town square. The square was filled with craft and food vendors, a street dance and a home decorating contest on Friday. The weekend also included pumpkin bowling, a children’s corn husking contes…
Aron and Marie Shebeck of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.
The Autumn Leaf Festival got underway on Saturday with the Kiddie Karnival, along with Touch-A-Truck in the Clarion Mall parking lot. The festival continues today with PennWest-Clarion’s Community Cultural Night in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. The nine-day event runs through Oct. 2.
There was plenty of rubber burning in Cranberry Township on Saturday.
Christian Life Academy is gearing up for the annual BEST Robotics competition in October.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Norma Jean Long of Oil City. The article was submitted by her son, Ted Reynolds.)
The annual Foxburg Art, Wine and Food Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
The continuing Lyric Theatre rehabilitation project in Oil City has been buoyed by a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant that was announced Friday by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.
Cranberry Township supervisors have applied for funding that would help a bridge project and two township parks.
Sept. 25, 2000
The labor shortage has had an impact on Clarion County townships, and a resolution was adopted at Thursday’s annual Clarion County Association of Township Officials convention that could help remedy the situation.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Donald J. Kleck of Franklin. The article was submitted by his daughter, Theresa Nestor.)
The Venango Youth Choir will begin rehearsals Monday.