Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Sandy Hartsell and Kelly Ward were the TOPS best losers and Kim Felmlee was the KOPS best in status.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

ELECTED - Albert "Chip" Abramovic was elected to the role of first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania during the group's annual conference. Abramovic will start his term Jan. 1. Basil Huffman, a Forest County commissioner, was elected as a district represe…

Clarion TOPS - The meeting of Take off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held July 26 with 13 members weighing in.

PennDOT seeks input on highway safety

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for motorists' input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey.

University schedules SAT review sessions

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search (ETS) will host two SAT review sessions in Ralston Hall, which are free to local students in grades 9-12 and are offered through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

Youth show brings Barrow to life
Youth show brings Barrow to life

  • By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer

The Barrow-Civic Theatre's youth theatre program presented "The Granny Awards" Thursday at the Barrow, and the production marked the first time in-person audiences were at the theater in nearly 16 months.

11,000 data breaches over 15 years at core of UC fraud uptick

  • By STACEY GROSS Staff writer

More than 11,000 data breaches, causing exposure of more than 1.6 billion personal records over a span of about 15 years, is at the core of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud uptick, according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.

Thompson co-sponsors bill on oil, gas remediation
Thompson co-sponsors bill on oil, gas remediation

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, introduced a bill to reauthorize the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 for five years at $50 million per year.

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.