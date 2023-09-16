Garden Club of Clarion County
Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s in New Bethlehem on Tuesday.
New life is being breathed into an old storefront in Franklin with the opening of The Haven, a retail space and art studio.
The Classic Salon by Jennifer Coppola has relocated from Oil City to Franklin and is now looking to add tanning to its facility.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, has introduced the Medicaid for Every Child Act, which would automatically enroll all children through age 18 in Medicaid, according to a news release from his office.
The U.S. Forest Service announced that roadwork will begin Monday on Forest Road 561 and 561A in the Marienville Ranger District of Allegheny National Forest.
The Clarion Cancer Center, part of Independence Health System, is hosting free health screenings at the Health and Wellness Center this fall.
Healing Hands for ADHD, which will evaluate children and teenagers with ADHD, will open Monday at 3512 Route 257, Suite 107, in Seneca.
Garden Club of Clarion County
Keystone Class of 1961
Seneca Rocks Audubon is holding its fall bird seed sale through the end of the month. The sale is a semi-annual fundraiser for the local Audubon chapter and is held in cooperation with J&J Feeds and Needs.
NEW MANAGER — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the appointment of Alan Johnson as the Park Operations Manager of the Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex in McKean County. Johnson assumed operations of the Kinzua Bridge State Park Compl…
Sept. 17, 2001
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement on the United Auto Workers strike:
Barrow card party luncheon
Mechanistic Brewing Co., at 538 Liberty St. in Clarion, will host an Oktoberfest celebration from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
Oil City Class of 1963
RECOGNITION — Galaxy Federal Credit Union is recognizing Cindy Restauri in her position as manager of the credit union’s office at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin. Restauri, a Franklin resident, began her career with the credit union in 2021, and has been manager at the office since January 202…
Sept. 15, 2001
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey has co-introduced the Disarm Hate Act, which is designed to prevent individuals convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing or possessing firearms, according to a news release from his office.
WASHINGTON — Ahead of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson co-introduced a resolution designed to ensure transparency and efficiency with countries that enter into future trade deals with the U.S. in research and recovery efforts of missing service members, according to…
Oil City’s annual tire collection event is scheduled today.
The Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery on Cedar Avenue on Oil City’s North Side will be held Saturday.
The City of Franklin is changing the way people can apply for building permits.
The USDA Forest Service is inviting the public to participate in a time capsule to commemorate 100 years since the establishment of the Allegheny National Forest.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Ronald Eugene McHenry, of Knox. The article was submitted by his family.)
State Rep. Donna Oberlander will lead a human trafficking awareness event from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight in Hart Chapel at the PennWest-Clarion campus in Clarion.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
UPMC Northwest is hosting an expert panel discussion on end-of-life care at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Barrow-Civic Little Theatre in Franklin.
Sept. 14, 2001
An outdoor flag featuring the City of Franklin logo is available for purchase by any Franklin residents who want to show their city pride, according to city officials.
Belles Lettres Club
100TH BIRTHDAY — Mary Jaggers, an Oil City native who now lives at Oakwood Heights in Oil City, is turning 100 today. Jaggers, who was born Sept. 13, 1923, lived at 23 Lewis St. in Oil City until 1943. She then moved to Bridgeton, New Jersey, and raised a family with two children and two gra…
Allegheny River Trail in Clarion County (ARTinCC) will present a preliminary master plan for the Fox-Hunt Community Park in Foxburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Crawford Center (formerly Emlenton High School, 511 Hill St.).
Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 5 at Trinity Point Church of God, 180 West Trinity Dr. in Clarion. The exam will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly has launched a fall 2023 survey for the 16th Congressional District.
Sept. 13, 2001
Oil City Class of 1962
The Redbank Valley Historical Society will present its 2023 Toys of the Past exhibit during the Peanut Butter Festival on Saturday and Sunday at the History Center, 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
Stroke support group