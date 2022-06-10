Oil City Garden Club
Oil City Garden Club members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Egbert Day Use Area in Oil Creek State Park across from the park office.
Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper’s upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Cindi Power at (814) 677-8370 to make the arrangements.
Franklin City Council approved funding for improvements to the intersection at 12th and Liberty streets during the panel’s monthly meeting this week.
Darcie Maul is the valedictorian and Logan Carll is the salutatorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2022.
HIRED — The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has hired Grace St. Clair as a new project coordinator. She interned at the ORA for three summers while pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University. She graduated summa cum laude in May from the university’s honors …
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during their meeting Wednesday.
Jeffrey Gaines will perform at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry on Seneca Street in Oil City at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.
The Oil Region Library Association will hold its second annual Oil Region Festival of the Book from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square outdoor concert series is returning to Oil City this summer, and the first performance will feature Clarion-based band Gravel Lick at 7 p.m. Thursday in the center paved area of Town Square.
The following students at Franklin High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Graduates
Cranberry Class of 1960
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
GRADUATES EARLY — Aurora Joy Millward of Marienville earned her high school diploma May 31, just two months after turning 15. She carried a 4.0 grade point average and completed 33 credits that are transferable to college. She is the daughter of Travis and Randi Millward, who have independen…
Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping seasons are fast approaching, with licenses set to go on sale starting Monday.
For the most part, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
CLARION — Clarion Borough Council terminated the employment of borough police officer Brittany S. Gray after a 30-minute closed executive session on Tuesday.
Oil City Fire Department members will be collecting donations for the Jolly July 3rd fireworks in downtown Oil City on Friday, June 17.
The Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City are once again teaming up to organize the annual Oil Heritage Festival art show that is scheduled July 20-24 in downtown Oil City.
School is ending for the year and temperatures are rising.
CLARION — Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger is running something similar to a small town.
Barrow Card Party
Oil City Class of 1963
June 10, 2000
June 9, 2000
Dean’s list
Cranberry Class of 1964
EARNS DESIGNATION — Chad Stover of Conair in Franklin has earned the Exhibitor’s Certified Trade Show Marketer designation. Exhibitor Media Group is a leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education. Stover worked for six years to complete the CSTM program and earn the designati…
Franklin Gardeners
The following students were recognized for the fourth grading period:
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Celebratory cheers from young students erupted throughout the hallways of Valley Grove Elementary School on Tuesday as members of the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2022 walked down the hallways with 57 kindergarten students.
Austin D. Andres, son of Dr. Jennifer and Dr. David Andres of Franklin, graduated with honors from the U.S. Naval Academy.
UPMC Northwest has announced Jonathan Bailey has been named as the hospital’s vice president of operations.
Rocky Grove Avenue in Franklin will be closed to northbound traffic in Sugarcreek Borough next week from its intersection with Route 322 to the intersection with Front Street.
Clarion University of Pennsylvania will host its annual Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, in the auditorium of Grunenwald Science and Technology Center.
June 8, 2000
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
Scholarships
Krepp
Attention Please read 1st JOHN Chapter 1 in the Bible.
Controlled Molding Inc. has the need for multiple Machine…
NURSE EDUCATOR Applications are being accepted for a perm…
Thank you for thinking of our family during this difficul…
2 black and tan Chihuahuas found on Henry Rd. Schick Hill…
Found cell phone on Kennerdell Bridge Monday, June 6th. C…
MEETING NOTICE The Keystone School District Board of Dire…
Clarion Borough Civil Service Commission Notice of Police…