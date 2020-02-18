Belles Lettres - Belles Lettres Club president Sandy Shaffer opened the recent tea meeting by welcoming members and guests.
She led the group in the Club Woman's Collect and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 18, 2020 @ 4:44 am
Belles Lettres - Belles Lettres Club president Sandy Shaffer opened the recent tea meeting by welcoming members and guests.
She led the group in the Club Woman's Collect and the Pledge of Allegiance.