Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Mary Emanuel and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Bickel and Jackie Stone, third.
A project to replace roadway reflectors throughout the Northwest Region is scheduled to begin next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
A $4.8 million widening and resurfacing project on more than 4 miles of Route 27 in Crawford County is scheduled to restart next month, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The Redbank Valley High School Reunion Steering Committee has announced it is opening up the classes eligible to attend the all school reunion.
A senior citizen driver improvement course will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Redbank Valley Community Center Charles Leach Agency in New Bethlehem.
Grove City Community Library will hold a Fandom Fest at the Masonic Lodge, 1340 West Main St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13.
March 30, 2001
The Oil City Arts Council’s 2023 photography show VISIONS opens this weekend in Graffiti Gallery, 206 Seneca St. in the National Transit Building Annex.
Big talent from local students will return to the stage again this weekend for the 93rd Annual Franklin High School Musical Broadcast.
Work has started on the Cranberry Area School District’s $10.4 million construction and renovation project.
CLARION — Wednesday about 30 local businesses and services gathered at the Clarion Mall with a common goal, finding employees.
Arts Oil City has awarded its first Creative Ventures grant to a writer who has started her own publishing company.
Joe Calla has announced he is seeking a Republican nomination for Forest County commissioner.
The Valley Grove School Board heard from facilities manager and head of maintenance Terry Tantlinger on an update concerning a flagpole for the district’s baseball and softball fields.
The Clarion College Democrats at PennWest Clarion will present the 2023 Shropshire Public Service Award to state Rep. Dan Frankel, who serves a portion of Allegheny County, at their annual Shropshire Public Service Dinner on April 13 at Clarion River Brewing Company.
March 29, 2001
Pennsylvania Western University will host the Women in Focus conference from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 14 at Cranberry Regional Learning Alliance.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Atlantic Avenue Church Nursery School and Preschool is now accepting registrations for the 2023-24 school year.
Belles Lettres
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service urges visitors to use caution when traveling Longhouse Scenic Drive (Forest Road 262) on the Bradford Ranger District.
HARRISBURG — State Reps. R-Lee James, R-64th District, and Joe Ciresi, D-Montgomery, co-introduced legislation to create the Historic Homeownership Preservation Incentive Tax Credit in Pennsylvania.
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Morrison Cemetery
Volunteers are needed to help create wildlife habitat at Tionesta Lake for Saturday with the Ruffed Grouse Society. No special skills are needed.
Wednesday, March 29
The Franklin Silver Cornet Band on Monday, April 3, will begin rehearsals for its summer season.
A $4.7 million resurfacing project on nearly 6 miles of Route 428 in Oil City, Cornplanter and Oakland townships, and Sugarcreek Borough is scheduled to start April 11, weather permitting. Construction is expected to be completed by fall.
The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum will open for its 25th season at noon April 11 at 111 College Ave.
March 28, 2001
The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.
The newspaper’s annual Save, Serve and Protect edition, which highlights the work of local police, fire and emergency services agencies, will be published Tuesday, April 25.
The Schubert Musical and Literary Club will host a musical program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse parlor at 7 p.m. April 10. The program will feature violinist Stanley Chepaitis and violinist and violist Swana Chepaitis.
Local racers are invited to provide information and photos for the newspaper’s annual Racing edition.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights M. Dewey Rearick of Grove City. The article was submitted by his family.)
March 27, 2001
Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School was “basically shut down” Friday but for a good reason, according to school counselor Minnie Logue. It was “Career Day” at the school.
A Cranberry Township resident raised additional concerns over proposed zoning during this week’s supervisors meeting.
March 26, 2001
Starr Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at The Grace EC Church in Ninevah. All members and lot owners are encouraged to attend.