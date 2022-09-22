Clarion TOPS
Ten members of Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 742 of Clarion met Monday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: September 22, 2022 @ 4:07 am
Ten members of Take Off Pounds Sensibly Chapter 742 of Clarion met Monday.
Sept. 22, 2000
Clarion TOPS
Forest County commissioners dealt with a few matters during a brief meeting Wednesday.
Valley Grove School District has announced that all students in the school district can now receive free breakfasts and lunches during this school year through the Community Eligibility Provision program.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Venango County saw a rise in its average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period, while the remainder of most of the region reported declines.
Sept. 21, 2000
Oil City Class of 1967
Oil City Class of 1975
The Cranberry Economic Development Committee reviewed two events held last week at the mall: the Cranberry Expo and the Cranberry Festival.
Valley Grove School Board members met Monday for their monthly work session after an open house and meet the teams event at Rocky Grove High School.
Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Wednesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
DIRECTS LAUNCH — Local filmmaker Matt Croyle was the photography and video director for the social media launch of the George A. Romero Foundation’s new mascot, Garchy. The foundation is dedicated to the work and legacy of Romero, pioneer of the horror film genre. “As a creative consultant f…
Oil City TOPS
Oil City Class of 1962
Sept. 20, 2000
The courtyard area near the cafeteria at UPMC Northwest, an outdoor escape for visitors and health care professionals, was recently renovated.
A presentation on honey bees will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Scrubgrass Grange.
Access to more books to read has been made possible with the dedication on Monday of a new Little Free Library on the UPMC Northwest campus, along the walking trail and just outside the hospital’s main entrance.
Grace Fish participated in the Sept. 10 tour at Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City as one of the cast members featured in the tour.
Benjamin R. Campbell graduated last week from Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.
Sept. 19, 2000
Zachary E. Wenner, a former Oil City resident and 2002 Oil City High School and Venango Technology Center graduate, has retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Gordon “Sam” and Gloria Boals of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
The combined Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will honor the nursing contributions of local fallen heroes at a memorial service Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
Sept. 18, 2000
Oil City and Cranberry high schools both crowned their homecoming royalty at Friday’s Oil City-Franklin football game in Oil City. Oil City queen Britynn Snow is pictured in the photo at left with her escort, Carl Chelton. And Cranberry king and queen Mason Brown and Mackenzie Karnes are pic…
Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
BUTLER — The Butler VA Health Care System announced its flu clinic on Monday at the New Castle Road Campus, 325 New Castle Road, will be limited to veterans age 65 and older. The change is due to circumstances resulting in a delay in flu vaccine supplies.
MARIENVILLE — The USDA, Forest Service, announced Forest Road 124 will be closed Monday through Sept. 30 to allow for the replacement of the undersized, failing culvert on an unnamed tributary to Spring Creek in Allegheny National Forest in Jenks Township.
Sept. 16, 2000
Mike and Lori Hutchinson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Megan Hutchinson, to Mathew Maldonado, both of Suffolk, Virginia.
Keystone Class of 1957
Cranberry Clovers 4-H
Tickets are on sale for the “Oil City Uncorked” fall wine walk scheduled from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in downtown Oil City.
The National Horse Lovers Association’s popular Monte Carlo Trail Ride will return Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Lockwood horse camp at Two Mile Run County Park.