Club notes

Schubert Club - The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City concluded its 2020-2021 season Monday with a dinner program celebrating National Music Week as well as the club's 125th anniversary.

A buffet dinner was served by John Kluck in the Belles Lettres clubhouse auditorium followed by a piano program in the Belles Lettres parlor.

Community News

  • From staff reports

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,186 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,161 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,133 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One…

Central students bike to school

  • From staff reports

Students and staff members at Central Elementary School in Franklin observed National Bike to School Day despite some cloudy skies and the threat of raindrops Wednesday morning.

  • From staff reports

Clarion Rotary - The Clarion Rotary Club met Monday at the Clarion YMCA.

Correction

  • From staff reports

The main contributed photo from the May Garden Mart that appeared in Monday's newspaper was inaccurately credited. The photo was taken by David Schmude.