Oil City TOPS

Fourteen TOPS and five KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

State gets $1.16B for internet expansion

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania will receive $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access across the state, according to a news release from U.S. Sen Bob Casey’s office.

Free

Photos, rosters sought for baseball, softball teams

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.

St. Stephen students honored by CDA
Community News

St. Stephen students honored by CDA

Fifth-grade and sixth-grade students from St. Stephen Elementary School in Oil City were recognized at a picnic this week for their winning entries in an education contest sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Thomas of St. Patrick Parish in Franklin.

Community News

Kinzua skywalk temporarily closed

  • From staff reports

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has temporarily closed the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to conduct a safety evaluation after the impacts of recent high winds.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Jan Beichner, second; and Sunni Clickett and Jane Hillard, third.

Community News

Scrabble-themed poker run set for August

  • From staff reports

The Greenville Salvation Army will combine a motorcycle poker run with a well-known board game for its inaugural Scrabble Bike Run & Car Crawl fundraiser, which includes a stop in the Franklin area, on Aug. 19.

Community News

SCI Forest announces full-scale drill today

  • From staff reports

MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.