Oil City TOPS

Fifteen TOPS and four KOPS weighed in at the Sept. 7 meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

0
0
0
0
0

About People
Community News

About People

DIRECTS LAUNCH — Local filmmaker Matt Croyle was the photography and video director for the social media launch of the George A. Romero Foundation’s new mascot, Garchy. The foundation is dedicated to the work and legacy of Romero, pioneer of the horror film genre. “As a creative consultant f…

Military
Community News

Military

Benjamin R. Campbell graduated last week from Air Force basic training in San Antonio, Texas.

Community News

Getting It Right

Grace Fish participated in the Sept. 10 tour at Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City as one of the cast members featured in the tour.

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

Nurses memorial event set Wednesday in OC

  • From staff reports

The combined Mu Xi chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing will honor the nursing contributions of local fallen heroes at a memorial service Wednesday in Rhoades Hall at PennWest/Clarion’s Venango Campus in Oil City.

OC, Cranberry royalty
Community News

OC, Cranberry royalty

  • Photos by Eric Elliott

Oil City and Cranberry high schools both crowned their homecoming royalty at Friday’s Oil City-Franklin football game in Oil City. Oil City queen Britynn Snow is pictured in the photo at left with her escort, Carl Chelton. And Cranberry king and queen Mason Brown and Mackenzie Karnes are pic…

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Friday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Community News

VA flu clinic limited to vets 65 and older

BUTLER — The Butler VA Health Care System announced its flu clinic on Monday at the New Castle Road Campus, 325 New Castle Road, will be limited to veterans age 65 and older. The change is due to circumstances resulting in a delay in flu vaccine supplies.

Community News

Culvert replacement to close Forest Road

MARIENVILLE — The USDA, Forest Service, announced Forest Road 124 will be closed Monday through Sept. 30 to allow for the replacement of the undersized, failing culvert on an unnamed tributary to Spring Creek in Allegheny National Forest in Jenks Township.

Community News

Abramovic voted not to remove drop box

  • Kara O'Neil

Venango County Commissioner Albert Abramovic, a Democrat, voted against removing the ballot drop box for the Nov. 8 general election during Tuesday’s Venango County commissioners meeting.