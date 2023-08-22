Oil City TOPS
Fourteen TOPS and six KOPS weighed in at a recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Clintonville Mayor Megan Weber announced the community will hold its annual Southern Venango County Community Day from 10 a.m. to dusk on Saturday at the Clintonville fire hall.
UPMC Women’s Recovery Center, and Family Service & Children’s Aid Society will hold an Overdose Awareness Day Vigil of Hope from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in the parking lot on the side of UPMC Magee Women’s OBGYN building at 1310 Liberty St. in Franklin.
Susan Ann and David Eugene Clark of Kennerdell celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on Friday.
Venango County Older Adult Services will host listening sessions on the state Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults.
Oil City School Board members on Monday tabled a revision to the school district’s policy on students being excused from instruction at the written request of their parents or guardians.
A tropical splash will brighten up the end of summer on Friday when Two Mile Run County Park hosts its inaugural back to school luau.
Online plans are available for review for a project to replace the bridge that carries Waterloo Road over Mill Creek in Utica Borough.
CLARION — Clarion County vets met, reminisced and ate Saturday at the annual Clarion County veterans picnic at Clarion County Park.
A solemn note was sounded on Saturday during Franklin’s Rock In River Fest as competitors, tournament officials and spectators remembered and honored longtime competitor Aaron “The Kracken” McKracken, who passed away in December.
The 57th Tionesta Indiana Festival concluded Sunday with a community church service, the AmVets pancake breakfast, the Neil Snerringer memorial car and motorcycle cruise-in and a volleyball tournament.
The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will hold their annual antique firearms and Indian artifact show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson and state Rep. Kathy Rapp will host a town hall event for Forest County residents at 6 p.m. Monday at the Barnett Township building at 2301 Belltown Road in Clarington.
Rodney and Kathy Burkhardt of Lucinda will mark their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday.
The Oil City Fire Department is accepting donations for its annual Coats for Kids drive.
The annual St. Michael Parish Labor Day Picnic will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on the grounds of the St. Michael social hall along Route 208 in Fryburg.
A public gathering to examine the future of the Emlenton Area Ambulance Service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange.
The City of Franklin has launched a new planning process to identify ways to enhance the safety and comfort of city streets for all road users.
For the third time in 15 years, a former Franklin High School teacher has filed a lawsuit against the district.
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Human Services is notifying affected Pennsylvanians whose information may have been accessed by unauthorized people.
Keystone School Board members unanimously approved a contract this week with the Wexford-based McClure Company for nearly $4 million worth of renovations at Keystone Elementary School.
CLARION — The annual common nighthawk watch by Seneca Rocks Audubon is underway and will continue through early September.
Bridges in Oil City will be closed for BridgeFest today and Saturday.
A grief share support group will meet over a 14-week period starting next month at the Atlantic Avenue Church in Franklin.
The road closure for a bridge rehabilitation project on Olean Trail (Route 2005) in Limestone Township, Clarion County, ended Thursday and the road has reopened.
A “loss of spouse” one-day grief seminar will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Atlantic Avenue Church at 160 Atlantic Ave. in Franklin.
DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin will host a mini concert from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the museum’s third-floor ballroom.
Jim Self, an internationally-known tuba player whose roots are in Venango County, and his wife are continuing their longtime support for students studying brass at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The Venango County Recovery Celebration Committee is planning its annual event from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Bandstand Park in Franklin to coincide with National Recovery Month in September.
Oil City’s popular BridgeFest event will return to the city’s bridges Friday and Saturday.