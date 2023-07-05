Club Notes

Oil City Garden Club
The next meeting of the Oil City Garden Club will be a progressive dinner on Tuesday, July 11.
Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society, will display his personal collection of items from the 105th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Redbank Valley History Center at 301 Broad St. in New Bethlehem.
Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District will hold registration for new students for the 2023-24 school year from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 8 and 9.
The second week of Clarion Summer Fest is kicking off Friday.
July 5, 2001
The Crawford Area Transportation Authority will begin a new transportation service in Titusville on Monday.
Changes have been announced for the Junior Olympics and children’s parade at this year’s Oil Heritage Festival in Oil City.
The Venango and Franklin Chambers of Commerce, Venango County commissioners and Entrepreneurs Forever will host two information and networking sessions for small businesses this month at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.
J & L
The Rev. Jack and Patty Winger of Shippenville are celebrating their 60-year wedding anniversary today.
Schwab
July 3, 2001
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Shirley Margaret Hays of Franklin. The article was submitted by her family.)
Redeemer Anglican Church in Franklin will hold two Worship in the Park outdoor services in Franklin’s Bandstand Park.
July 2, 2001
Matric Limited employees
The committee working on the Oil City Library’s theater restoration is kicking off its fundraising with three events to be held this summer in the theater.
Face painter Alisha Agnew will be one of the participants at the 10-year anniversary celebration for the Tionesta Market Village on Saturday, July 8.
Bridge Buddies — Winners in Wednesday’s Bridge Buddies game were Cynthia Moon, Sonja Hawkins, Gail Capen, Donna Fletcher and Mary Kay Berlin.
Dean’s list
Clarion Class of 1960
Garbage pickup will be delayed one day next week in Oil City, except for Monday, due to the July 4th holiday on Tuesday.
Oil Creek State Park has several activities planned in July.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange air quality action day today for all of Pennsylvania for particulate matter from the smoke from Canadian wildfires.
PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy’s Watershed Conservation Program was awarded the U.S. Forest Service’s Partnership Award at the National Rise to the Future awards ceremony this month in Washington, D.C.
June 30, 2001
Elizabeth and Larry Young of Franklin celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on June 23.
Rouseville Community
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
June 29, 2001
Cranberry School Board members have approved the school district’s final 2023-24 budget, which includes a tax increase.
Mary “Skip” Sample is the third and last presenter in the Grove City Area Historical Society’s spring speaker series, and she will conduct a program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a public meeting and public comment period to kick off the Tionesta Lake master plan revision from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Tionesta fire hall on Bridge Street.
St. Joseph Parish in Lucinda will host its annual 4th of July celebration from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday on the parish grounds in Lucinda.
June 28, 2001
Belles Lettres
Oil City Class of 1963
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Campus in Sligo recently hosted over 20 participants from the local community for its first antique car show.